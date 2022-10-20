Video
What next for Sonia Gandhi as Kharge takes charge of Congress

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022

NEW DELHI, Oct 19: Sonia Gandhi, interim chief of the Congress for three years, is likely to be back to a calmer schedule now that the party's internal elections are over. "She will remain the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party," sources in the party told NDTV.
Sonia Gandhi was elected as Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party in June 2019.
As Chief of the Parliamentary Party, Mrs Gandhi will decide on who will replace Mallikarjun Kharge as the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha.
Mr Kharge, who succeeded her in the top post today, had to step down from the upper house post in line with the party's "One man one post" rule. "Sonia Gandhi, who took the reins of the party in August 2019 after Rahul Gandhi's resignation, only used the designation 'Chairperson, Congress Parliamentary Party' in all her formal communications till date," said a senior leader of the party. Even in her letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she has never designated herself as the Congress President, he added.
The advent of Mr Kharge, a Gandhi family loyalist perceived to be the approved candidate, also envisages the likelihood of an advisory role for Mrs Gandhi. Mr Kharge has been emphatic that he would take the help of the Gandhis when needed. "There is no shame in that," he had told reporters.
Today Rahul Gandhi said while he would report to party chief Mr Kharge. "The president will decide what my role is and how I am to be deployed... that you have to ask Kharge ji and Sonia ji," he told reporters.
Sonia Gandhi, 75, had stepped back from the party's internal affairs after handing charge to Rahul Gandhi in December 2017.  But she had to make a return after he stepped down from the top post in August 2019, taking responsibility for its two successive routs in general elections and refused all entreaties to reconsider.  
At the time, the Congress concluded that the leader who led the UPA to two consecutive victories, would breathe fresh life into the parties.       -NDTV


