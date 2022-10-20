Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 October, 2022, 8:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Man Utd's Greenwood released on bail after attempted rape charge

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221

LONDON, OCT 19: Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood was Wednesday released on bail, days after being charged with attempted rape.
The 21-year-old forward was also charged with controlling and coercive behaviour and assault at the weekend.
He appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded in custody.
A bail application was held in private at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court on Wednesday.
Following the hearing, a spokesman for the court said bail had been granted, with conditions not to contact witnesses, including the complainant, and to reside at a specified address.
Greenwood, who did not appear for the short hearing, is due to appear in court again on November 21.
All three charges relate to the same woman.
The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online. He had been on bail since but was arrested on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions.
Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, Greenwood, who has made one appearance for England, was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.
Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with the player, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.
A product of the United academy, Greenwood has played 129 times for United, scoring 35 goals. He signed a new deal in February 2021, keeping him at Old Trafford until at least 2025. He made his England debut against Iceland in September 2020, but he and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden were sent home after a breach of the team's coronavirus guidelines.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar's glitzy World Cup is ready and expensive
Man Utd's Greenwood released on bail after attempted rape charge
Indonesia to demolish football stadium where crush killed 133
Brazil eyeing sixth World Cup with European armada floundering
Five things to know about World Cup host Qatar
Abahani blank Swadhinata KS 2-0 in BFF U-18 League
Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium in Chattogram opens
Mashrafe named Sylhet Strikers Icon in BPL


Latest News
Sheikh Russell Chess: Sri Lanka beat Nepal by 3-1 points
EU readies sanctions on Russia’s Iran drones as Security Council meets
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
Dengue death toll tops 100 as 7 more die, 864 hospitalized in 24hrs
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft