Abahani blank Swadhinata KS 2-0 in BFF U-18 League

Abahani Limited Dhaka recorded a comfortable victory when they blanked Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 2-0 goals in a match of the BFF U-18 Football League held on Wednesday at Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club ground in the city.

In the day's match, Asif Rahman put Abahani ahead early in the 5th minute while after the breather Abdullah Noman sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Abahani in the 52nd minute of the match.

In the day's another match, Bashundhara Kings split point with Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club when their match ended in a 1-1 goal draw held at Govt. Physical Educational College ground.

Golam Rabbi opened an account scoring the first goal for Sheikh Jamal early in the 5th minute while Sabbir scored the equalizer for Kings in the 12th minute of the match. -BSS

















