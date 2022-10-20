Video
Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium in Chattogram opens

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 18: On the initiative of the former mayor of  Chattogram City Corporation M Manjur Alam and with the funding of Alhaj Hosne Ara Manjur Welfare Trust, Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium has started its journey in the area adjacent to the toll road of Uttar Kattali, port city Tuesday in view of the long demand of the sports lovers of Chattogram.
Bangladesh Cricket Board Director and Chittagong Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary former Chattogram City corporation (CCC) Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin attended the opening ceremony of Sheikh Russell Mini Stadium under the chairmanship of former CCC Mayor M Manjur Alam.
Director of Mustafa Hakim Group and Alhaj Hosne Ara Manjur Welfare Trust Mohammad Saiful Alam, President of Amar Russel Smriti Parishad and Manjur Alam's grandson Nabid Abdullah Manjur Alam were present as special guests.
Chief guest on the occasion AJM Nasir Uddin said "More players will be formed from Chattogram through this stadium. My sincerity will continue with suggestions to make the stadium more modernized."
Manjur Alam said on the occasion, "Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium will be open for all. The 330 feet long and 200 feet wide stadium is being developed as a fully equipped stadium for sports including gallery, dressing room, clean water supply, electricity, football, cricket, basketball etc.
The journey of Sheikh Russell Mini Stadium has started from today to keep Sheikh Russell forever remembered by the young generation. We want Sheikh Russel to live in the hearts of the young generation, Manjur added.
After inaugurating the stadium, Member of Parliament for Sitakund Constituency Didarul Alam distributed prizes to the winners of the sports competition.
Director of Mostafa Hakim Group Nizamul Alam Raju, Principal of Mostafa Hakim College Mohammad Alamgir, Principal of Taher Manjur College Muktader Azad Khan were present among others.


