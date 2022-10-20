

Mashrafe named Sylhet Strikers Icon in BPL

Apart from this, they also announced the names of four foreign cricketers along with the coaching staff.

Icon Mashrafe and Sarwar Chowdhury, Chairman of Sylhet's ownership company Future Sports, were present. Future Sports has got the ownership of Sylhet Strikers for the next three seasons.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera, batsman Dhananjaya de Silva and all-rounder Kamindu Mendis are the four foreign recruits whom Sylhet Strikers included directly into the team.

During the logo unveiling ceremony, they announced Rajin Saleh as assistant and batting coach Nazmul Islam as assistant coach, Syed Russell as fast bowling coach, Dollar Mahmud and Russell Ahmed as fielding coach, Murad Khan as spin bowling coach, Yakub Chowdhury as trainer and Zahurul Haque Ujjal as physio, Kazi Masuk Al Bari as logistics manager and Minhaj Uddin Khan as media and commercial manager. Former cricketer Nafis Iqbal will act as the manager of the team. -BSS













