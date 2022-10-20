Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 October, 2022, 8:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan warns India that Asia Cup no-show could 'split' cricket

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173

ISLAMABAD, OCT 19: Pakistani cricket authorities hinted Wednesday they may pull out of next year's World Cup in India, a day after officials there said they would not send a team to the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan.
Indian cricket board secretary Jay Shah -- who is also president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) -- said Tuesday that India "can't" send a team to Pakistan, adding the tournament would be moved to a neutral venue.
His announcement caught Pakistan by surprise, with officials warning it could "split" the international cricket community.
Despite being considered one of sport's greatest rivalries, India and Pakistan have not met on home soil in any version of the game since 2012, and only play each other in multinational tournaments on neutral grounds.
The two nations have fought three wars since being carved out of the subcontinent's partition in 1947 and are bitter political rivals.
"The Asia Cup will be held at a neutral venue," Shah told reporters in Mumbai Tuesday following a meeting of the Board for Control of Indian Cricket (BCCI).
"I am saying this as ACC president. We can't go there (to Pakistan), they can't come here."
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reacted angrily on Wednesday.
"The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday's comments made by the ACC President Mr Shah with regards to shifting of next year's Asia Cup to a neutral venue," it said.
"The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the board of the ACC or the PCB, and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications."
"The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities," the PCB added.
'Sensitive matter'
The Pakistan board said it has not received any official communication from the ACC, and noted that hosting rights for the 2023 Asia Cup had been given to Pakistan under Shah's leadership.
"Mr Shah's statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally," the PCB said, and called for an emergency meeting of the Asian Board "as soon as practically possible on this important and sensitive matter".
The PCB said Shah's comments "can impact Pakistan's visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle".
Pakistan and India are due to meet Sunday in Melbourne in the Twenty20 World Cup.
The news from India sparked anger in cricket-mad Pakistan, including from former captain Shahid Afridi, who said the players had worked hard over the last two years to develop "excellent comradery".
"Why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match?" he tweeted.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar's glitzy World Cup is ready and expensive
Man Utd's Greenwood released on bail after attempted rape charge
Indonesia to demolish football stadium where crush killed 133
Brazil eyeing sixth World Cup with European armada floundering
Five things to know about World Cup host Qatar
Abahani blank Swadhinata KS 2-0 in BFF U-18 League
Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium in Chattogram opens
Mashrafe named Sylhet Strikers Icon in BPL


Latest News
Sheikh Russell Chess: Sri Lanka beat Nepal by 3-1 points
EU readies sanctions on Russia’s Iran drones as Security Council meets
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
Dengue death toll tops 100 as 7 more die, 864 hospitalized in 24hrs
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft