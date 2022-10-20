Girls U15 SAFF mission next month

After the senior team's SAFF victory, now the junior girls are getting ready for the SAFF Under-15 Girls' Championship to be held next month in Dhaka.

The under-15 football event is scheduled to be played from 1 to 11 November at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in the capital city.

The seniors celebrated their maiden victory in the SAFF Women's Championship last month in Nepal. The coach is preparing his junior team for the coming event nowadays.

It will be a three-nation event where, apart from the host Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal will participate.

There is a chance for the host to win this event as well. Bangladesh was the champion of the event once in 2017 while India was the champion twice in the past three editions. India is not playing in the event this year and thus, Bangladesh has quite a good opportunity to win its second title now.

Still, women's head coach Golam Rabbani Choton wanted to keep the feet on the ground and said, "Any tournament is a challenge or I might say a new test. Although India will not participate this time, the two other contestants are not bad either. There will likely be a good fight among the teams. But we will definitely play for the trophy."

All but one player are going to have their international debut in the tournament next month. Mr Golam Rabbani said, "Girls of such age have mere any prior international experience. None but one played any international event before. I hope the result will not be bad."













