Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 October, 2022, 8:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Girls U15 SAFF mission next month

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Sports Reporter

After the senior team's SAFF victory, now the junior girls are getting ready for the SAFF Under-15 Girls' Championship to be held next month in Dhaka.
The under-15 football event is scheduled to be played from 1 to 11 November at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in the capital city.
The seniors celebrated their maiden victory in the SAFF Women's Championship last month in Nepal. The coach is preparing his junior team for the coming event nowadays.
It will be a three-nation event where, apart from the host Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal will participate.
There is a chance for the host to win this event as well. Bangladesh was the champion of the event once in 2017 while India was the champion twice in the past three editions. India is not playing in the event this year and thus, Bangladesh has quite a good opportunity to win its second title now.
Still, women's head coach Golam Rabbani Choton wanted to keep the feet on the ground and said, "Any tournament is a challenge or I might say a new test. Although India will not participate this time, the two other contestants are not bad either. There will likely be a good fight among the teams. But we will definitely play for the trophy."
All but one player are going to have their international debut in the tournament next month. Mr Golam Rabbani said, "Girls of such age have mere any prior international experience. None but one played any international event before. I hope the result will not be bad."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar's glitzy World Cup is ready and expensive
Man Utd's Greenwood released on bail after attempted rape charge
Indonesia to demolish football stadium where crush killed 133
Brazil eyeing sixth World Cup with European armada floundering
Five things to know about World Cup host Qatar
Abahani blank Swadhinata KS 2-0 in BFF U-18 League
Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium in Chattogram opens
Mashrafe named Sylhet Strikers Icon in BPL


Latest News
Sheikh Russell Chess: Sri Lanka beat Nepal by 3-1 points
EU readies sanctions on Russia’s Iran drones as Security Council meets
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
Dengue death toll tops 100 as 7 more die, 864 hospitalized in 24hrs
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft