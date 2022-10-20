Bangladesh's 2nd warm-up match washed out

The warm-up match between Bangladesh and South Africa was abandoned on Wednesday without a ball bowled due to heavy downpour.

Persistent rain in Brisbane did not allow to remove the covers and move match officials and captains to the middle for toss.

It was the 2nd practice match for both the sides. Bangladesh conceded a massive 62-run defeat against Afghanistan in their first warm-up match while South Africa beat New Zealand by nine wickets. Both the Tigers and the Proteas are going to play in group-2 of the Super-12 round alongside India, Pakistan and two teams from the 1st round of the event.

The Men in red and Green will play their first match in the main event on October 24 against Group-A runner of the 1st round matches at Bellerive Oval, Hobart and will take on South Africa in their following match on October 27 at Sydney Cricket Ground followed by the match against Group-B champions on October 30 at the Gabba.

Tigers will engage with two archrivals India and Pakistan on November 2 and November 6 respectively. Adelaide Oval will host both the matches.













