

Shakib recoup top ICC T20i all-rounder spot

It's obviously a big move for the ace all-rounder and a big boost for Bangladesh team.

Shakib claimed top billing on the back of an excellent tri-series against New Zealand and Pakistan, as the veteran hitting consecutive half-centuries during Bangladesh's final two matches. He scored 70 off 44 against New Zealand and hoarded 68 off 42 against Pakistan.

Shakib had been on top of the all-rounder rankings across the formats for a long time but lost all the positions after ICC's imposition of ban on him in 2019. He, recovered ODI top position soon after return and reclaimed T20i No. 1 all-rounder on September 14 this year. But lost the position to Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi after couple of weeks. Shakib however, soared on top for the 2nd time in five weeks.

For his 151 strike rated 154 runs, Shakib had a massive gain. He is now bagging 266 points, 20 surplus than Nabi.

No big changes took place in the rankings to Namibian all-rounder JJ. Smit move to four on the all-rounder table after his 36 runs and three wickets during ongoing World Cup.













Bangladesh T20i skipper Shakib Al Hasan reclaimed top all-rounder ranking position for T20i format, revealed by ICC's updated ranking lists on Wednesday.It's obviously a big move for the ace all-rounder and a big boost for Bangladesh team.Shakib claimed top billing on the back of an excellent tri-series against New Zealand and Pakistan, as the veteran hitting consecutive half-centuries during Bangladesh's final two matches. He scored 70 off 44 against New Zealand and hoarded 68 off 42 against Pakistan.Shakib had been on top of the all-rounder rankings across the formats for a long time but lost all the positions after ICC's imposition of ban on him in 2019. He, recovered ODI top position soon after return and reclaimed T20i No. 1 all-rounder on September 14 this year. But lost the position to Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi after couple of weeks. Shakib however, soared on top for the 2nd time in five weeks.For his 151 strike rated 154 runs, Shakib had a massive gain. He is now bagging 266 points, 20 surplus than Nabi.No big changes took place in the rankings to Namibian all-rounder JJ. Smit move to four on the all-rounder table after his 36 runs and three wickets during ongoing World Cup.