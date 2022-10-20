Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 October, 2022, 8:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Research, Publication Fair of DU not open to all

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
DU Correspondent

The first ever Research and Publication Fair of Dhaka University (DU) will be held on October 22 and 23.
This two-day fair will be organised at the university's central playground. The fair will remain open from 10:00am to 5:00pm.
However, only the university's teachers, former and current students, officials, employees, alumni and invited guests will be allowed to participate in the fair.
DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman briefed journalists about the fair on Wednesday noon.
The fair will show the innovations, research and publications of various departments, institutes and research centers of the university.
Prof Akhtaruzzaman said the initiative of this fair has been taken with the aim of establishing academia-industry relations and strengthening publication, research and innovation activities.
Minister of the Ministry of Industries Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun will inaugurate the fair at 10:30am on Saturday while Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury will be present as the guest. Publications published on the occasion of the centenary of the university will be displayed and presented in the fair.  The fair is expected to feature 55 books, 26 specialised journals, 216 research projects, 624 posters and 86 flyers and promotions.
There will be a total of 13 pavilions including 10 for faculties, 1 for institutes, 1 for publishing house and 1 for research centers. Besides, there will be 1 central stage.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Research, Publication Fair of DU not open to all
Accord signed with German firm for Break Water Channel dredging of CPA Bay Terminal
Inner Wheel Club of Dhaka North West hosts a seminar
Charges framed against Shamim, his mother
Covid: 2 deaths, 300 new cases in 24hrs
Better to widen CCTV surveillance than using EVMs: Sakhawat
Gul Shahana made PM's Assistant Press Secy
BCL demands punishment of involved students


Latest News
Sheikh Russell Chess: Sri Lanka beat Nepal by 3-1 points
EU readies sanctions on Russia’s Iran drones as Security Council meets
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
Dengue death toll tops 100 as 7 more die, 864 hospitalized in 24hrs
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft