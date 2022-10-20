Research, Publication Fair of DU not open to all

The first ever Research and Publication Fair of Dhaka University (DU) will be held on October 22 and 23.

This two-day fair will be organised at the university's central playground. The fair will remain open from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

However, only the university's teachers, former and current students, officials, employees, alumni and invited guests will be allowed to participate in the fair.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman briefed journalists about the fair on Wednesday noon.

The fair will show the innovations, research and publications of various departments, institutes and research centers of the university.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman said the initiative of this fair has been taken with the aim of establishing academia-industry relations and strengthening publication, research and innovation activities.

Minister of the Ministry of Industries Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun will inaugurate the fair at 10:30am on Saturday while Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury will be present as the guest. Publications published on the occasion of the centenary of the university will be displayed and presented in the fair. The fair is expected to feature 55 books, 26 specialised journals, 216 research projects, 624 posters and 86 flyers and promotions.

There will be a total of 13 pavilions including 10 for faculties, 1 for institutes, 1 for publishing house and 1 for research centers. Besides, there will be 1 central stage.