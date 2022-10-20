Video
Accord signed with German firm for Break Water Channel dredging of CPA Bay Terminal

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 19: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) on Wednesday signed an agreement with a German Consultancy firm for dredging Break Water Channel of CPA Bay Terminal.
The agreement with Sellhorn Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH, Germany and AQUA Consultant & Associates Ltd. & KS Consultants Ltd, Bangladesh, envisages preparation of detailed Engineering Design of Breakwater for Bay Terminal to assess the volume of Capital Dredging needed including studies of  International Standard.
Muhammad Omar Faruk, Secretary of CPA told the Daily Observer that the agreement was signed in the presence of CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan and senior CPA officials.
The World Bank is showing interest to finance  dredging the project.
The Bay Terminal, the country's largest ever container terminal, is expected to  cost about Tk 4000 crore.
According to CPA sources, over 1,600 acres of land will be reclaimed from the Bay for the terminal.
In August, the cabinet committee on Government purchases (CCGP) approved the appointment of German joint venture of Sellhorn, WSP, KS and Aqua, as the consultants.
The consultants will be required to study the feasibility and prepare detailed drawings and designs and monitor the construction.
About 1,000 acres of khas and private land, most of it to be reclaimed from the sea with mud filling.
The proposed channel for the Bay Terminal would provide berthing of vessels with over 14-metre draft.
CPA expects to complete the project in 2027 to enhance exports and imports.
The channel will ensure 24-hour navigability in the port and increase its capacity to handle containers by four times.
The bay terminal would be constructed on a 1,200-acre island in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Patenga in Chattogram close to Chattogram Export Processing Zone.
The CPA took the project in 2013.
The Shipping Ministry entrusted construction of one of the three terminal jetties to the CPA and two terminals under Public Private Partnership (PPP).


