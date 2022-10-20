Charges framed against Shamim, his mother

A Dhaka court on Wednesday framed charges against 'influential' contractor GK Shamim and his mother Ayesha Akhter in a case filed over amassing wealth beyond source of income.

After framing charges against the mother-son, Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge Court-4 of Dhaka fixed November 7 for beginning of the trial. The Judge read out the charges before GK Shamim who is now in jail custody and he pleaded not guilty and demanded justice.

Charges were framed against his mother in absentia as she went into hiding after getting bail from the High Court.















