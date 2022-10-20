Covid: 2 deaths, 300 new cases in 24hrs

The country reported two more Covid-19-linked deaths and 300 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

The country's total fatalities rose to 29,410 with the new deaths and the new cases raised the total caseload to 2,033,419, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 7.18 per cent from Tuesday's 6.97 per cent as 4,176 samples were tested during the period.

Among the latest deceased, one was a man and another was a woman and they were from

Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions. The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and the recovery rate rose to 97.17 per cent.

In September, the country reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases.

-UNB













