Thursday, 20 October, 2022, 8:32 AM
Better to widen CCTV surveillance than using EVMs: Sakhawat

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Staff Correspondent

Former Election Commissioner M Sakhawat Hussain said on Wednesday, "Identification of vote rigging is more convenient with ballot papers than Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). That is why EC need to pay more attention in installing Close Circuit (CC) TV Cameras instead of buying EVMs.
Speaking with the journalists after participating EC meeting at Agargaon EC building he said, "Use of EVMs arise questions to conduct free and fair elections. Most political parties are confused about the EVMs. Many of them believe election result can be tempered by subtle manipulation of these machines."
Mentioning that, "Vote rigging is more cumbersome in ballot papers. Because one person cannot cast huge amount of votes, it needs a team," Sakhawat Hussain said, "Leaders and activists of the candidates can protest when they find any irregularities in ballot paper votes. As a result, there may be a chaos in the polling stations. So it is easy to monitor ballot paper voting through CCTV cameras."
Sakhawat Hossain expressed fear of chaos if the responsibilities of National Identity Card (NID) will be handed over to other government department from the Election Commission.
He said that if government separate NID and voter lists form the EC, there will be a disruption in maintaining the voters' information in the future.
Sakhawat Hussain urged the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to convince government to keep NID activities within the EC.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal presided over the meeting with EC former Elections Commissioners.
Former Election Commissioners Abdur Rauf, KM Nurul Huda, Kazi Rakib Uddin Ahmed,M Sakhwat Hossain, Rafikul Islam, Kabita Khanam, former EC Secretary Mohammad Sadik, Mohammad Abdullah, Sirajul Islam, Helal Uddin Ahmed, former EC Additional Secretary Jesmin Tuli and Mokhlesur Rahman participated at the meeting.


