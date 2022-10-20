

Gul Shahana made PM's Assistant Press Secy

The Ministry of Public Administration issued an order on Wednesday appointing the post. Earlier, Gul Shahana was also an Assistant Director (Programme) of Bangladesh Betar, Dhaka.

Gul Shahana's village home is in Sarishabari of Jamalpur. She joined Bangladesh Betar on December 1, 2010 as a BCS 28 batch information cadre officer. She has BA (Hons) and MA from Department of Linguistics, University of Dhaka. Her father valiant freedom fighter Md Gaziar Rahman was also in civil service since 1972 as BCS (Admin). Gul Shahana was involved with student politics during university life. From 2002 to 2010, she was the Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League of Rokeya Hall unit.

Gul Shahana's husband NI Ahmed Saikat is a businessman and he is serving as Deputy ICT Affairs Secretary at Awami Juba League Central Committee.













