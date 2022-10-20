BCL demands punishment of involved students

Prank Of DU Hall Provost's DeathDhaka University's (DU) Masterda Surja Sen Hall unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Wednesday demanded exemplary punishment of the involved students who spread rumour of the 'Provost's death' through posters on walls protesting his (Provost) 'indifference towards student's sufferings.'

Condemning the incident, Md Mariyam Zaman Sohan and Siam Rahman, President and General Secretary respectively of this BCL unit, held a press conference at 2:00pm and urged the administration to bring the perpetrators to book.

They said students might have protested any irregularities in the light of day but the way they followed at midnight was disgraceful.

Reading out a press release, Sohan said some outsiders might have done this to create unrest in the hall. Echoing the same, Siam said, "Although there is a proclivity of delaying in some administrative activities in the hall, the Provost tries heart and soul to resolve all the problems."

On Tuesday night, a few posters appeared at the walls of the hall declaring that the provost is no more and left his wife, a son and a daughter to mourn his death.

A few months ago, enraged students placed several posters in the hall spreading that the provost is missing.











