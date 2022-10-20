DDM officials, employees out to realise demands

Officials and employees of the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) on Tuesday demonstrated at its premises at Mohakhali in the city to realise their five-point demands including upgradation of their status, immediate approval of long-pending organogram proposed to the government for the authority.

Leaders of three organizations of the DDM officials and employees - District Relief and Rehabilitation Officers Parishad (DRRO Parishad), Bangladesh Upazila Project Implementation Officers Association (BUPIOA) and Employees Welfare Association (EWA) of DDM - joined the protest programme peacefully.

DRRO Parishad president Ismail Hossain and general secretary Awlad Hossain, Upazila Project Implementation Officers Association president Muhammad Mubinur Rahman, general secretary Anwar Hossain and former president Md. Aktaruzzaman and Employees Welfare Association president Farid Hossain and general secretary Abdus Samad Bhuiyan led the demonstration and spoke the programme.

Md. Aktaruzzaman, former president of Upazila Project Implementation Officers Association and DRRO of Sirajganj, told this correspondent that they have been placing the demands to the government since years. But, the government is not sincere about the demands. Once the demands are met, they will stop protesting and organizing such programmes.

He said that after the War of Liberation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman established the relief office in all thanas with a status of second class official in 1972. There was no first class officer in the upazila levels that time. Now, there are lots of Class-I officers in the upazila levels, but the status of Upazila Project Implementation Officers (PIOs) hasn't yet been elevated.

After promulgation of Disaster Management Act (DMA) in 2012, the authority was giving proposals to the higher authorities for a new organogram to discharge their responsibilities smoothly during the necessities. But, it was not yet considered. In this situation, resentment is prevailing among the officials and employees. The government should consider the matter immediately, he added.













