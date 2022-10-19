Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 October, 2022, 5:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HC rule over formation of Manarat University Trustee Board

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 314
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why the reorganization of the Manarat International University Board of Trustees should not be declared illegal.
The HC bench comprising Justice Zafar Ahmed
and Md Akhtaruzzaman issued the rule following a writ petition filed in this regard.
The HC bench asked the secretary to the Ministry of Education and others concerned to reply to the rule within four weeks.
The petition was filed by Professor AKM Fazlul Haque, former member of the Board of Trustees, challenging the legality of its reorganization.
On September 8, President Abdul Hamid, the Chancellor of the university, ordered the reorganization of the 13-member board, with Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam in the chair.
Advocate Jamiul Haque Faisal appeared on behalf of the petitioner before the court during the court proceedings.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
12-hour blackout in some areas of Dhaka
Low-income people in queues for hours to buy essentials from Open Market
HC rule over formation of Manarat University Trustee Board
AL candidates sweep Zilla Parishad polls
Dengue cases keep rising
Posters declaring death of hall provost appear on walls!
New Visa Centre Tasheera owned by 2 Saudis gets KSA embassy's approval
Patrons of Aug 15 killings have no right to lecture on democracy: PM


Latest News
Rain washes out Bangladesh's last warm-up match
Two children drown in Lakshmipur
3 among husband get life term for killing wife in Bogura
Freedom fighters get smart ID cards, certificates in Khulna
28 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Tourist killed, 6 injured as jeep falls into ditch in Rangamati
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
90 farmers given free seeds, fertilizers in Natore's Gurudaspur
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
2 shops fined for selling expired products, not keeping pricelist
Most Read News
EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy
6 killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into residential building
Death toll from Russia fighter crash into residential building rose to 13
Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
Chattogram University VC Professor Dr Shireen Akhtar
Scotland stun two-time champions West Indies at T20 World Cup
France begins nationwide strike amid soaring inflation
Meeting with the visiting three-member delegation of the New Delhi-based Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
Estonian parliament declares Russia 'a terrorist state'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft