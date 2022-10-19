HC rule over formation of Manarat University Trustee Board

The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why the reorganization of the Manarat International University Board of Trustees should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench comprising Justice Zafar Ahmed

and Md Akhtaruzzaman issued the rule following a writ petition filed in this regard.

The HC bench asked the secretary to the Ministry of Education and others concerned to reply to the rule within four weeks.

The petition was filed by Professor AKM Fazlul Haque, former member of the Board of Trustees, challenging the legality of its reorganization.

On September 8, President Abdul Hamid, the Chancellor of the university, ordered the reorganization of the 13-member board, with Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam in the chair.

Advocate Jamiul Haque Faisal appeared on behalf of the petitioner before the court during the court proceedings.













