AL candidates sweep Zilla Parishad polls

Awami League-backed candidates won in 49 Zilla Parishad elections among 59. Whereas, 25 chairman candidates of the ruling party secured their chairmanship without any competition.

Besides rebel Awami League candidates won in 6, neutral candidates in 3 and Jaitya Party (JP) in one Zilla Parishad election.

Except 3 Parbattya Zilla the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule of voting in 61 Zillas, whereas court suspended Chapainawabganj and Noakhali Zilla Parishad elections.

Independent candidate Shahadat Hossain was elected as Chairman of Faridpur Zilla by getting 625 votes. His nearest rival Farooq Hossain of Awami League got 540 votes.

Awami League nominated candidate Mahfuzur Rahman Manju was elected from Chuadanga. He got 312 votes and his closest rival Awami League rebel candidate Arefin Alam Ranju got 249 votes.

Awami League nominated candidate Mir Iqbal was elected from Rajshahi by securing 598 votes and his nearest rival independent candidate Aktaruzzaman Akhter got 566 votes.

Awami League candidate Sheikh Harunur Rashid was re-elected Khulna Zilla Parishad Chairman by getting 536 votes. His nearest rival candidate, former District Chhatra League president MM Mortza Rashidi Dara got 403 votes.

Awami League's deposed leader and independent candidate Advocate Hafizur Rahman was elected as the Patuakhali Chairman by securing 583 votes. His nearest rival Khalilur Rahman Mohan got 471 votes.

Independent candidate Abdul Hannan Sheikh was elected from Panchagarh by securing 284 votes. Awami nominee Abu Toybur Rahman got 231 votes.

Kishoreganj Awami League nominated candidate Advocate Md Zillur Rahman was elected unofficially. He got 953 votes. His closest opponent National Party Advocate Md Ashraf Uddin got 257 votes.

Rajbari Awami League candidate Safiqul Morshed Aruj was elected. He got 428 votes. His opponent Deepak Kundu got 138 votes.

Awami League nominated candidate Nazrul Islam was elected from Satkhira by getting 608 votes. His nearest rival independent candidate Khalilullah Barhu got 451 votes.

Former Deputy Commissioner and District Awami League General Secretary Advocate Momtazul Haque was elected from Nilphamari. He got 535 votes. His nearest rival independent candidate former Zilla Parishad Chairman and District Commissioner Bir Muktijoddha Zainal Abedin got 318.

Habiganj Awami League candidate Dr Mushfiq Hossain Chowdhury was elected chairman for the second consecutive time. He won by a huge margin by getting 961 votes. His rival Abu Naim Md Shibli Khair got only 77 votes.

Independent candidate Haroon Aur Rashid won the election by securing 478 votes from Jhenaida Zilla. His rival Awami League's Kanak Kanti Das got 463 votes.

Awami League nominated candidate Abu Bakar Siddique was elected by getting 583 votes from Gaibandha. His closest rival, Jatiya Party's Ataur Rahman Ata got 523 votes.

Former student leader Advocate Abdus Salam was elected by getting 177 votes from Meherpur. His closest rival Awami League nominee Ghulam Rasul got 115 votes.

Awami League rebel candidate Nurul Huda Mukut was elected Chairman from Sunamganj. Nurul Huda got 612 votes. His nearest Awami League nominated candidate Khairul Kabir Rumen got 604.

Awami League nominated candidate Muktijodha Advocate Golam Mohiuddin won from Manikganj. He got 452 votes. His nearest rival independent candidate M Fazlul Haque got 425 votes.

Jatiya Party candidate Alhaj Md Delwar Hossain was elected with huge votes from Dinajpur. He got 1,162 votes. His nearest rival Awami League candidate Taib Uddin Chowdhury got 226 votes.

Independent candidate Monir Hossain Bhuiyan defeated Awami League nominated candidate Abdul Matin Bhuiyan in Narsingdi. Monir Hossain Bhuiyan got 622 votes and Abdul Mateen Bhuiyan secured 350 votes.

Awami League's rebel candidate Mosaddek Hossain Bablu has won from Rangpur by securing 601 votes. His rival Awami League nominated freedom fighter Advocate Ilyas Ahmed got 484 votes.

Awami League candidate Dr Maqbul Hossain won in Bogura, he got 874 votes. His closest rival was independent candidate Abdul Mannan Akand.

Natore Awami League nominated candidate Sajedur Rahman Khan won by getting 537 votes. His closest rival, Jatiya Party's Nurunnavi Mridha got 239 votes.













