Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 October, 2022, 5:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL candidates sweep Zilla Parishad polls

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 305
Staff Correspondent 

Awami League-backed candidates won in 49 Zilla Parishad elections among 59. Whereas, 25 chairman candidates of the ruling party secured their chairmanship without any competition.
Besides rebel Awami League candidates won in  6, neutral candidates in 3 and Jaitya Party (JP) in one Zilla Parishad election.
Except 3 Parbattya Zilla the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule of voting in 61 Zillas, whereas court suspended Chapainawabganj and Noakhali Zilla Parishad elections.
Independent candidate Shahadat Hossain was elected as Chairman of Faridpur Zilla by getting 625 votes. His nearest rival Farooq Hossain of Awami League got 540 votes.
Awami League nominated candidate Mahfuzur Rahman Manju was elected from Chuadanga. He got 312 votes and his closest rival Awami      League rebel candidate Arefin Alam Ranju got 249 votes.
Awami League nominated candidate Mir Iqbal was elected from Rajshahi by securing 598 votes and his nearest rival independent candidate Aktaruzzaman Akhter got 566 votes.
Awami League candidate Sheikh Harunur Rashid was re-elected Khulna Zilla Parishad Chairman by getting 536 votes. His nearest rival candidate, former District Chhatra League president MM Mortza Rashidi Dara got 403 votes.
Awami League's deposed leader and independent candidate Advocate Hafizur Rahman was elected as the Patuakhali Chairman by securing 583 votes. His nearest rival Khalilur Rahman Mohan got 471 votes.
Independent candidate Abdul Hannan Sheikh was elected from Panchagarh by securing 284 votes. Awami nominee Abu Toybur Rahman got 231 votes.
Kishoreganj Awami League nominated candidate Advocate Md Zillur Rahman was elected unofficially. He got 953 votes. His closest opponent National Party Advocate Md Ashraf Uddin got 257 votes.
Rajbari Awami League candidate Safiqul Morshed Aruj was elected. He got 428 votes. His opponent Deepak Kundu got 138 votes.
Awami League nominated candidate Nazrul Islam was elected from Satkhira by getting 608 votes. His nearest rival independent candidate Khalilullah Barhu got 451 votes.
Former Deputy Commissioner and District Awami League General Secretary Advocate Momtazul Haque was elected from Nilphamari. He got 535 votes. His nearest rival independent candidate former Zilla Parishad Chairman and District Commissioner Bir Muktijoddha Zainal Abedin got 318.
Habiganj Awami League candidate Dr Mushfiq Hossain Chowdhury was elected chairman for the second consecutive time. He won by a huge margin by getting 961 votes. His rival Abu Naim Md Shibli Khair got only 77 votes.
Independent candidate Haroon Aur Rashid won the election by securing 478 votes from Jhenaida Zilla. His rival Awami League's Kanak Kanti Das got 463 votes.
Awami League nominated candidate Abu Bakar Siddique was elected by getting 583 votes from Gaibandha. His closest rival, Jatiya Party's Ataur Rahman Ata got 523 votes.
Former student leader Advocate Abdus Salam was elected by getting 177 votes from Meherpur. His closest rival Awami League nominee Ghulam Rasul got 115 votes.
Awami League rebel candidate Nurul Huda Mukut was elected Chairman from Sunamganj. Nurul Huda got 612 votes.  His nearest Awami League nominated candidate Khairul Kabir Rumen got 604.
Awami League nominated candidate Muktijodha Advocate Golam Mohiuddin won from Manikganj. He got 452 votes. His nearest rival independent candidate M Fazlul Haque got 425 votes.
Jatiya Party candidate Alhaj Md Delwar Hossain was elected with huge votes from Dinajpur. He got 1,162 votes. His nearest rival Awami League candidate Taib Uddin Chowdhury got 226 votes.
Independent candidate Monir Hossain Bhuiyan defeated Awami League nominated candidate Abdul Matin Bhuiyan in Narsingdi. Monir Hossain Bhuiyan got 622 votes and Abdul Mateen Bhuiyan secured 350 votes.
Awami League's rebel candidate Mosaddek Hossain Bablu has won from Rangpur by securing 601 votes. His rival Awami League nominated freedom fighter Advocate Ilyas Ahmed got 484 votes.
Awami League candidate Dr Maqbul Hossain won in Bogura, he got 874 votes. His closest rival was independent candidate Abdul Mannan Akand.
Natore Awami League nominated candidate Sajedur Rahman Khan won by getting 537 votes. His closest rival, Jatiya Party's Nurunnavi Mridha got 239 votes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
12-hour blackout in some areas of Dhaka
Low-income people in queues for hours to buy essentials from Open Market
HC rule over formation of Manarat University Trustee Board
AL candidates sweep Zilla Parishad polls
Dengue cases keep rising
Posters declaring death of hall provost appear on walls!
New Visa Centre Tasheera owned by 2 Saudis gets KSA embassy's approval
Patrons of Aug 15 killings have no right to lecture on democracy: PM


Latest News
Rain washes out Bangladesh's last warm-up match
Two children drown in Lakshmipur
3 among husband get life term for killing wife in Bogura
Freedom fighters get smart ID cards, certificates in Khulna
28 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Tourist killed, 6 injured as jeep falls into ditch in Rangamati
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
90 farmers given free seeds, fertilizers in Natore's Gurudaspur
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
2 shops fined for selling expired products, not keeping pricelist
Most Read News
EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy
6 killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into residential building
Death toll from Russia fighter crash into residential building rose to 13
Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
Chattogram University VC Professor Dr Shireen Akhtar
Scotland stun two-time champions West Indies at T20 World Cup
France begins nationwide strike amid soaring inflation
Meeting with the visiting three-member delegation of the New Delhi-based Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
Estonian parliament declares Russia 'a terrorist state'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft