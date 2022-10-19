Dengue cases keep rising

Three more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 99.

During this period, 900 more patients were hospitalised, highest in this year, with viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the admitted patients, 528 have been admitted in different hospital of Dhaka and 372 outside of Dhaka.

A total of 26,938 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country this year. Of them, 23,612 patients returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 3,227. Among them, 2,148 patients are admitted in Dhaka and 1,079 patients are admitted outside Dhaka.

According to the DGHS, around 28,429 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in 2021. Of them, 28,265 patients returned home after recovery. The death toll stood at 105 last year.











