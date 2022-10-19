Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 October, 2022, 5:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dengue cases keep rising

Record 900 patients hospitalised, 3 die

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 329
Staff Correspondent

Three more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 99.
During this period, 900 more patients were hospitalised, highest in this year, with viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the admitted patients, 528 have been admitted in different hospital of Dhaka and 372 outside of Dhaka.   
A total of 26,938 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country this year. Of them, 23,612 patients returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 3,227. Among them, 2,148 patients are admitted in Dhaka and 1,079 patients are admitted outside Dhaka.  
According to the DGHS, around 28,429 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in 2021. Of them, 28,265 patients returned home after recovery. The death toll stood  at 105 last year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
12-hour blackout in some areas of Dhaka
Low-income people in queues for hours to buy essentials from Open Market
HC rule over formation of Manarat University Trustee Board
AL candidates sweep Zilla Parishad polls
Dengue cases keep rising
Posters declaring death of hall provost appear on walls!
New Visa Centre Tasheera owned by 2 Saudis gets KSA embassy's approval
Patrons of Aug 15 killings have no right to lecture on democracy: PM


Latest News
Rain washes out Bangladesh's last warm-up match
Two children drown in Lakshmipur
3 among husband get life term for killing wife in Bogura
Freedom fighters get smart ID cards, certificates in Khulna
28 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Tourist killed, 6 injured as jeep falls into ditch in Rangamati
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
90 farmers given free seeds, fertilizers in Natore's Gurudaspur
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
2 shops fined for selling expired products, not keeping pricelist
Most Read News
EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy
6 killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into residential building
Death toll from Russia fighter crash into residential building rose to 13
Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
Chattogram University VC Professor Dr Shireen Akhtar
Scotland stun two-time champions West Indies at T20 World Cup
France begins nationwide strike amid soaring inflation
Meeting with the visiting three-member delegation of the New Delhi-based Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
Estonian parliament declares Russia 'a terrorist state'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft