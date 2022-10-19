Posters declaring death of hall provost appear on walls!

In a bizarre show of protest a few posters have appeared on the walls of the Masterda Surja Sen Hall of Dhaka University announcing the passing away of the Provost of the hall.

The posters further said Provost Prof Md Moqbul Hossain Bhuiyan left behind his wife, a son and a daughter to mourn his death.

It is learnt that enraged BCL men did this as the Provost is not coming to the hall for a long time despite the allegations that the residential students are suffering from different problems

in the hall. Talking to a large number of students of the hall, it is learnt that the canteen of the hall has remained closed since October 3. To take meals, the students need to go to the other hall canteens which is time consuming.

On the other hand, the prices of meals in the hall shops has increased around two times than before which is beyond the reach of most of the students on a regular basis.

They further alleged that the sweepers do not clean the washrooms regularly.

House tutors are also alleged to have stopped the rounds of respective blocks in the hall.

A few months ago, a few posters were pasted on the walls of the hall saying Prof Moqbul Hossain 'is missing' as he did not 'look into the sufferings of the hall residents.'

Hall office sources said they found some BCL activists' involvement in this prank against the Provost of the Hall rather than the general students.

Principal Administrative Officer Md Abdul Motaleb said they found out the identities of the 'culprits' and added, "We are not disclosing their names yet but the administration will take action against them."

Md Mariyam Sohan and Siam Rahman, President and General Secretary respectively of this hall unit of BCL, said they are embarrassed over the incident and added, "Organisational action will be taken against those BCL activists involved in such 'disgraceful act.'

Prof Moqbul Hossain could bot be contacted as he did not pick up phone when called.











