Patrons of Aug 15 killings have no right to lecture on democracy: PM

Slamming BNP for obstructing the trial in the August 15 massacre, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said it's an irony for the nation that the patrons of the killers are now lecturing on democracy and human rights.

"Today we are to hear the words of democracy, vote and human rights from them. Unfortunately, the same people are the killers, patrons of killers and violators of human rights," she said.

The premier was addressing the inauguration of Sheikh Russel Day-2022 and Sheikh Russel Medal-2022, joining it through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The event was organised at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) to mark the 59th birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Russel was one of the martyrs of the August 15 tragedy when he was 10 just years old.

Hasina said she and her sister Sheikh Rehana was not allowed to seek justice for the assassination of their family members until she formed the government in 1996.

"Today why do we hear so many words - the words on humanity and human rights? Can anyone give the answer to my question that we could try the killers only when I had been able to form the government and become the Prime Minister of Bangladesh overcoming many hurdles and obstacles?" she wondered.

The PM said everyone who came to power after 1975 --Ziaur Rahman, General Ershand and Khaleda Zia-- patronised and rewarded the brutal killers.

Sheikh Hasina said though she and her sister Rehana had rights to get the justice of the assassination of their parents and brothers, they were deprived of it. "We had to solve it (trial in the killing). Wasn't there any kind person in Bangladesh?," she added.

Noting that even many high court judges felt embarrassed to deal with the case, she said those people have now become big philosophers.

She said today the nation has got free from the culture of impunity and ill-attempts to erase the truths and distort the history of the country after the 1975.

Turning to the children rights, the prime minister said many children are suffering, becoming orphans and refugees due to the war and conflict. Thousands of the displaced Rohingya children are growing as refugees in Bangladesh, she cited.

"So, we don't want war, conflict and lose children like Russel anymore. We want the future of everyone to be decent and better," she said.

The PM said a total of 13,000 digital labs including 5,000 newly opened ones have so far been established across the country to accomplish the goal to equip the children with knowledge about modern technology and science as part of making the country as Digital Bangladesh.

The government has been working with the goal to ensure child rights and better life for children so that they could flourish their talents getting the scope for modern education, latest science and technology knowledge, sports and cultural practices.

In the function, the prime minister inaugurated 5,000 digital Sheikh Russel Digital Labs and 300 Sheikh Russel Schools of Future (a school in each of the 300 parliamentary constituencies) as part of the government's move to equip the future generations with modern and technology-based knowledge.

PM Hasina also unveiled a book titled "Duronto Pranobanto Sheikh Russel" featuring his childhood.

A video message from Nobel Peace Laureate and renowned child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi, the trailer of an animated film "Amader Chotto Russel Sona,'' a video documentary on Sheikh Russel and a theme song marking Sheikh Russel Day-2022 were played at the event. The ICT Division made the 3D animated film, documentary and theme song.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak presided over the event, while ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam, Bangladesh Jatiyo Shishu Kishore Parishad Secretary General KM Shahidullah and child speaker Afsa Zafar Srijita spoke on the occasion.

Sheikh Russel was born on October 18, 1964, at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi.

Last year, the government declared October 18 as Sheikh Russel Day under the category 'Ka' to observe the day nationally. -UNB















