Sheikh Russell Day observed



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paying floral tributes to Sheikh Russell, the youngest son of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on his 59th birthday s over his grave at Banani Graveyard in the city on Tuesday. Her younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present. PHOTO: PID

Sheikh Russell, also the youngest brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi in the capital on October 18 in 1964.

He was brutally killed along with most of his family

members, including his father Bangabandhu, on August 15 in 1975 when he was a student of Class IV at the University Laboratory School.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to Shaheed Russell marking the day.

On the eve of the day, they issued separate messages, recalling the memories of Shaheed Sheikh Russell. They also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Sheikh Russell.

In his message the President said Bangabandhu loved children very much as he knew that in order to build a happy and prosperous 'Sonar Bangla', the new generation had to be built as worthy citizens.

On the auspicious occasion of Sheikh Russell's birthday, the Prime Minister in her message said, "I pay my deep respects to the memory of Russell."

"Bangabandhu's favourite was the famous philosopher and Nobel Prize winner author Bertrand Russell and that is why Bangabandhu and Bangamata had named their little boy 'Russell'," she added.

His birthday is declared as Sheikh Russell Day so that every year, children could learn about the life of the child Russell, the Prime Minister said.

The Cabinet Division last year declared October 18, the birthday of Sheikh Russell, as Sheikh Russel Day approving a proposal for listing it in A Grade to observe the day nationally.

Ruling Awami League (AL), its associate bodies, government organisations and different socio-cultural organisations took various programmes at the national and international levels to mark the day.

Awami League leaders and activists placed wreaths at the graves of Sheikh Russell and other martyrs of the August 15 in 1975 carnage at Banani graveyard in the capital at 9:00am. They also offered fateha there.

Prayer sessions were also held at mosques and other places of worship on the occasion.

Different dailies published supplements, marking Sheikh Russell Day. The day is also being observed at Bangladesh missions abroad.

AL Relief and Social Welfare subcommittee distributed three wheeler vans among the poor and helpless people marking the day at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital. Senior AL leaders and the subcommittee members were present there at that time.

Marking the day, the Relief and Social Welfare subcommittee will also arrange a programme of distributing educational materials and scholarships among the students from poor families at University Laboratory School, where Sheikh Russell studied from Class I to Class IV, on Wednesday. AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will be the chief guest at the programme.

Bangladesh Awami Juba League, youth wing of ruling AL, also organized a discussion meeting and a cultural function marking the birthday at AL central office premises of 23, Bangabandhu Avenue.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Krishak League will organize a discussion and doa mahfil marking the day at central AL office on Wednesday. AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak will be chief quest there.

The Department of ICT of the ICT Division arranged a national seminar titled "The Brutal Murder of Sheikh Russel: A Dark Chapter on the Road to Justice, Peace and Progress" at the Hall of Fame of Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Agargaon, Sher-E-Bangla Nagar in the city.

Besides, different Ministries, Divisions and Departments of the government, Public Universities and other several progressive organizations arranged programmes marking the birthday of Sheikh Russell.













