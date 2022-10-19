Apparel factories grapple with export order fall

Bangladesh's apparel industry has been receiving less and less export order due to global recession caused by Russia-Ukraine war.

As a result, many factories laid off for which workers have been gripped by fear of losing jobs.

The apparel workers have in this context made a six-point demand including stopping layoffs, providing hygienic workplace and payment of travel and risk allowances.

For last two years, people across the world have been fighting Covid-19 and struggling for their existence.

After lifting of the lockdown, businesses no longer have the same momentum they had.

Workers wages are being reduced.

Bangladesh Human Rights Commission Chairman Nasima Begum said, "Such inhuman layoffs are going on in private companies including the garment sector. We have issued notices to several apparel companies to stop the layoffs."

Economists said that job creation has virtually stopped for which the young people were the worst sufferers.

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said that the pandemic created multiple economic crisis besides health risks.

It said that income and consumption inequalities were rising in Bangladesh.

Mohammad Hatem, the executive president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) said, "Importers suspended orders, we are passing through tough times."

Exporters said that they received 20 per cent fewer orders from Europe and the United States due to recession.

They said that more clothes are exported to Russia via third countries. According to sources, at least 35 apparel factories were shut down in last six months rendering many workers jobless.

Apparel exports from Bangladesh in September saw 12 per cent negative growth to $3.0 billion year on year.

From September 2021 to August 2022, RMG exports maintained year-on-year hefty growth of over 30 per cent except in May when the growth slowed to 23.53 per cent and in July when growth slowed to 16.61 per cent.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) director Mohiuddin Rubel told the Daily Observer, after receiving full information the factory owners would decide what f policy support from the government would be needed.

BGMEA leaders said that they were discussing the issues with the government.

Alema Begum, a woman worker from Kalshi, Mirpur said, "I have heard we might lose jobs any time. If it happens factory owners will not pay wages."

She said, "Workers are in fear of being fired."

President of Jatiya Garments Sramik League Sirajul Islam Roni said that more than 150 garment factories have already been closed in last one year for which many workers lost their jobs.

He demanded creation of an emergency fund for the workers in distress.











