HC rules over legality of punishment by military court during Zia regime

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a rule asking the government to explain why the conviction and sentences given by the military tribunal formed during the regime of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman in 1977, should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench also asked the government to explain why those who

were convicted by military courts during Ziaur Rahman's tenure, should not be declared patriots as well as why adequate compensation should not be given to the members of those families.

The HC also wanted to know about giving government jobs to the children of those families according to their qualifications.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali asked officials concerned, including Defence Secretary, Home Secretary and Law Secretary to reply to the rule within four weeks.

Supreme Court lawyer Matiur Rahman filed the writ petition on behalf of families of 88 victims including Md Kamruzzaman Miah Lenin, son of Sergeant Saidur Rahman, a victim of 1977 court martial.

Senior Advocate Yusuf Hossain Humayun and Advocate Motiur Rahman appeared on behalf of the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmoud Bashar represented the state during the hearing on the petition.














