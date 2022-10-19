Tourists leave Bandarban as security drive on

Bandarban, Oct 18: Tourists have started leaving Bandarban district as local administration has imposed a temporary ban on tourism at Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas from Tuesday morning as part of a security drive going on to either arrest or remove suspected militants and criminals from the hilly region.

The local administration has also discouraged tourists to travel to Thanchi and Alikadam upazilas of the district amid security operations of the joint forces in the bordering areas of Ruma and Rowangchhari.

Bangladesh Army and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) jointly operating the drive as the security officials were conducting extensive searches in the surrounding villages. Military helicopters of the security forces were also patrolling in the areas.

On Monday night, Bandarban district administration imposed the travel ban at Rowangchhari and Ruma.

Bandarban Micro-Jeep-Mahendra Owner's Cooperative Society General Secretary Kamal Hossain told this correspondent that from Tuesday morning, tourists carrying vehicles heading for Thanchi were sent back to Bandarban from Milanchari police outpost.

The tourists are only allowed to visit Meghla and Nilachal Tourism spots in the hilly town, he added.

According to the visitors and hotel owners in Bandarban, most of the hotels were vacant and bookings have been canceled after the ban.

Authorities of Hotel Hilton and Hotel Hill View said that those who came to stay on Tuesday morning have canceled their plans and some headed toward Cox's Bazar cancelling their visit plan to the district.

Luxury Residential Complex's Deputy Manager Mir Atiqur Rahman said that on Tuesday morning, a group of 70 people were supposed to check-in at the Sairu Hill Resort at Thanchi. But, they couldn't reach the spot as the Thanchi road was blocked.

"A group of 40 people also checked out in the morning, so the resort is

empty now," he added.

Bandarban Superintendent of Police (SP) Tariqul Islam told this correspondent that the movement of the tourists was kept prohibited or discouraged by the orders of the higher authorities.











