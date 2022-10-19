Video
Wednesday, 19 October, 2022
Front Page

3 SPs sent on retirement

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 388
Staff Correspondent

After Information Secretary Mokbul Hossain's forced retirement, the government on Tuesday sent three Superintendents of Police (SPs) including two SPs of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on forced retirement.
They are- Delwar Hossain and Mirza Abdullahel Baki of CID and SP (TR) Muhammad Shahidullah Chowdhury of the Department of Police.
The Home Ministry on Tuesday issued separate notifications sending them to forced retirement. Home Ministry's Public Security Division's Senior Secretary Akhter Hossain signed the orders.
According to the notifications, they were sent to retirement on public interests in as per the Section-45 of the Public Service Act, 2018. The decision would be effective immediate after
issuance of the notification.
The Ministry, however, did not disclose the specific reason behind this decision.
According to Section-45 of the Public Servant Act, a government official may go on voluntary retirement or the government can send him on retirement upon completion of 25 years in service.
Earlier on Sunday (October 16), the government sent Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Mokbul Hossain on forced retirement following the Section-45 of the Public Service Act-2018.
The notification, issued by the Public Administration Ministry, said that Mokbul has been sent into retirement as per Section-45 of the Public Service Act-2018 and on public interest.


