Workers strike cripples wholesale markets in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 18: An indefinite strike by workers has crippled Chattogram's Khatunganj, one of the key wholesale markets of Bangladesh, after the injury of a fellow worker allegedly in a knife attack by pickup drivers.

No goods were unloaded or supplied from the warehouses of the market on Tuesday as the workers said they would continue the strike until the assailants were arrested.

Police said they would have taken steps to arrest the alleged attackers if the workers filed a complaint.

Abdul Quader, finance secretary of Greater Khatunganj Goods Loading-Unloading Workers Union, said a worker, Md Masud, had an altercation with a pickup driver on Monday afternoon. The driver brought "some criminals" who stabbed Masud in the evening, said Quader.

Md Toyob, proprietor of New Shah Amanat Traders that trades in ginger and onion, said they could not send goods to customers or unload those bought by the traders.

Staples, such as lentils, cooking oils, onions, chillies and spices are supplied to other parts of the country from the market. Thousands of workers are engaged in loading and unloading the goods.

Nobel Chakma, an additional commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, said he asked the workers to press charges. "I've told them to follow the legal course of action and join work."

