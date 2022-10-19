Odhikar Parishad case dismissed Remand hearing tomorrow  

A Dhaka Court on Tuesday dismissed the case against 14 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) filed by Chhatra Odhikar Parishad.

Earlier in the morning President of Chhatra Odikar Parishad, the student wing of Gano Odhikar Parishad, Bin Yamin Molla filed the case and at the afternoon Metropolitan Magistrate Md Safiuddin passed the dismissal order.

Chhatra Odikar Parishad organised a programme under the banner of 'Abrar Fahad Smriti Sangsad' at the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture on Dhaka University campus on October 7, marking the third death anniversary of BUET student Abrar Fahad.

The case statement said BCL men launched an attack there with home made weapons and set fire to the banners and festoons. The leaders and activists of Chhatra Odikar Parishad were chased out of the campus. Some 10 to 12 leaders and activists of the Parishad were injured in the attack. Later, they went to Dhaka Medical College Hospital to take treatment. The accused attacked them there as well.

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad mentioned the names of the 14 BCL men who carried the attack - Mahbub Khan, Aminur Rahman, Nazim Uddin, Foysal Mahmud, Rafiqul Islam, Shakil Mia, Tanvir Hasan, Rony Muhammad, Rahim Sarker, Kamal Uddin, Rubel Hossain, Nahid Hasan, Kazi Ibrahim and Arif Shahriar.

In connection with the same incident police have already arrested 24 leaders and activists of Chhatra Odikar Parishad in two cases filed by two BCL leaders. The Chhatra Odikar Parishad leaders and activists were produced before the court on October 8 and the court ordered to send them to jail. Later, on October 11, the court denied their bail appeal.

Police have sought seven-day remand of each of the arrested Parishad leaders and activists on October 13. The court has set tomorrow for hearing on the plea.

The body of Abrar Fahad, a second-year student at the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department, was recovered from BUET's Sher-e-Bangla hall on October 6 in 2019. The court sentenced 20 people to death while five to life time imprisonment in the case filed over the killing in December last year.









