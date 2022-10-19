24hrs maternity services available at union health centres: Zahid

Maternal and neonatal health services will be provided 24 hours instead of 8 hours at 500 Model Union Health and Family Welfare Centre from now, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

Zahid Maleque came up with the remark at a function organized on the occasion of the inauguration of 500 'Model Union Health and Family Welfare Centres' under the Directorate of Family Planning on the occasion of Sheikh Russell's birthday at a city hotel in the capital on Tuesday.

He said, "About 25 to 35 thousand people live in each union of the country. Marginalized communities live here. Maternal, neonatal and child mortality rates are relatively high among these populations. In this context, an initiative has been taken to set up a model union health and family Welfare centre in each upazila at the union level to provide 24 hours of seven days in a weak normal delivery services with the aim of delivering health care at the doorsteps of the people."

"Out of 3364 union Health and Family Welfare centre, 500 centres are being converted into model union health and family welfare centres in the initial phase. Later all the centres will be converted into model union health and family welfare centres in a phased manner," he added.

