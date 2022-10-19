BNP condemns decision on NID card services under Home Ministry

BNP condemned government decision to hand over the responsibility of issuing National Identity Card (NID) to the Ministry of Home Affairs from the Election Commission.

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said it on Tuesday at a press release, while addressing the decisions of BNP Standing Committee meeting held on Monday.

He said, "Awami League wants to harass people politically by handing over the responsibility of issuing National Identity Card (NID) to the home ministry. That is why our standing committee condemned the decision."

BNP Standing Committee thinks with the help of Ministry of Home Affairs the government will influence over the General Elections. BNP urged to the government to came back from this decision.

Fakhrul Islam said, "Fascist Awami League government wants to cling into power by torturing and killing opposition party activists. One leader Abdul Hakim Tenu died into the jail due to lack of treatment and many of our leaders and activists are fighting for life into the jail."

BNP demanded the unconditional release its Chairperson Khaleda Zia along with other leaders and activists.

Fakhrul said, "We demand immediate resign of the government and conduct free and fair election under a neutral government."

The Standing Committee also protest against the rise in price of the daily necessity

They also decided to observe National Revolution and Solidarity Day on November 7.

BNP also held meeting with National Democratic Party (NDP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh at the party Chairperson's Gulshan office on Tuesday.

After the meeting he said to the journalists, "We have completed the first phase of dialogue with various political parties and started the second phase to oust the Awami League government."

"Every political party agreed to hold a simultaneous movement demanding the resignation of the government, restoration of democracy, release of Khaleda Zia and withdrawal of the false cases against the leaders and activists of the opposition party," Fakhrul added.











