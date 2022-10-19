Video
Wednesday, 19 October, 2022
Home Back Page

Dhaka world’s fourth most polluted city

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka's air quality continued to be in the 'unhealthy' zone on Tuesday morning. With an air quality index (AQI) score of 163 at 9:00am, the metropolis ranked fourth in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.
An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.
Pakistan's Lahore, India's Delhi and the United Arab Emirates' Dubai occupied the first three spots in the list, with an AQI score of 219, 189 and 171, respectively.
Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants-Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.
Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.
Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide. Breathing polluted air has long been recognised as increasing a person's chances of developing a heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, lung infections and cancer, according to several studies.


