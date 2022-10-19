Video
Wednesday, 19 October, 2022, 5:20 PM
Minister warns GP to ensure quality of services

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 341
Staff Correspondent

The service quality of Grameenphone's falling day by day, Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar has warned them to ensure the quality to resolve customer sufferings.
A Grameenphone delegation led by Telenor Executive Vice President and Head of Asia Jorgen C Arentz Rostrap paid a courtesy call on the Minister at his office at the Secretariat on Tuesday.  
Minister gave this order to ensure the service quality as early as possible.
Besides, Rest of the delegation team includes Telenor Head of External Relations Manisha Dogra, Head of Investment Management Olli Jorn Julstad and Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman.
During the meeting, they exchanged views on improving the quality of mobile services and introducing 5G technology services, strategies to increase the number of smartphone users in the country to 100 per cent and the need for human resources with digital skills and the expansion of mobile internet.
Minister Jabbar expressed optimism that Grameenphone will continue their services in order to achieve maximum customer satisfaction and said that as the quality of service increases, the call drop subsidy will also decrease.  
Google or Microsoft has risen to the top of popularity due to technological excellence. It will not be easy for anyone to survive the competition in the digital age without innovation and technology development, he added.


