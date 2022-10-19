Video
Home Back Page

Bangabandhu Tunnel: 92pc work completed

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 336
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 18: Construction of the two-tube Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the river Karnaphuli is progressing to open it to traffic in December.
Project Director Harunur Rashid Chowdhury told the Daily Observer on Monday, "We are working hard to complete the tunnel within the deadline."
He said, " construction of over 92 per cent of the tunnel has been completed."
In order to expedite the construction, senior officials including the Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges frequently  visited the site.
Besides, construction of a six-lane approach road from Crossing Y junction to Kalabibirdighi is also progressing, said officials.
But construction of the 11.50 km  Bangabandhu Tunnel's Connecting Road to four lanes in Anwara upazila in Chattogram district at a cost of Tk 407 crore is yet to be completed. Its construction began in January  2021.
The Road Division and the Bridges Ministry took the project at an estimated cost of Tk 407 crore.
The boring for the second tube of the Bangabandhu Tunnel was  completed in October, 2021.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader opened the boring work of Second Tube of Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River through Video conference from his official residence in Dhaka on December 12, 2020.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring for the first tube on February 24, 2019.
The two-tube tunnel stretching 2,450 meters each, comprises of four lanes.
Each tube is 35 feet wide and 16 feet high.
Bangladesh's first-ever four-lane Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River with a 4.89 km approach road and a 740 metre bridge would link the port city with the southern regions of Chattogram.
The tunnel, under construction at an estimated cost of Tk 9,880 crore would make Chattogram 'One City Two Towns'.
The tunnel will reduce the distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazaar by road and ease traffic congestions on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.
Studies show  that 6.3 million vehicles will be able to pass through the tunnel initially per year.
From 2030 onwards, 13.9 million vehicles, 50 percent of them freight vehicles, would be able to pass through the tunnel each year. The tunnel is expected to better serve the deep seaport and economic zones in Cox's Bazaar.
The cabinet committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved the appointment of a Chinese company for maintenance and collection of toll from the users of the tunnel.


