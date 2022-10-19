Covid: 6 deaths, 287 new cases reported

The country recorded six more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally remained at 29,408. During the time 287 new cases were also detected, bringing the number of cases to 2,033,119.

Besides, 690 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,969,344 and overall recovery rate at 97.16 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 6.97 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.61 per cent and the death rate at 1.45 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 4,120 samples.











