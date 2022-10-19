History will never forgive killers of Sheikh Russell: Quader



Leaders and activists of Awami League and its front organisations paying tribute to Sheikh Russell on his 59th birth day at his grave at Banani Graveyard in the city on Tuesday. photo : Observer

"Those who killed Sheikh Russell and were involved with the August 15 massacre would not get apology by the history", he said.

The ruling party leader made this comment to the Journalists after paying tributes at the grave of Sheikh Russell at Banani graveyard here this morning. Today is the 59th birthday of Sheikh Russel. .

Criticizing BNP, Quader ,also road transport and bridges minister, said this party is now sustaining the legacy of those killers. They (The killers) were endorsed indemnity by the martial law regime on 26 September 1975. The law provided legal immunity to all persons involved in the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family on 15 August 1975.

"Bangladesh and its governance are not safe at all if BNP assumes power ", he said adding BNP is a ' big barrier' of the country's politics, security as well as democracy and rule of law.

Earlier, the central leaders of Awami League and its associate bodies also paid tributes to the grave of Shaheed Sheikh Russel.

As per the decision of the cabinet division, the country has been observing the birth day of Sheikh Russel as 'Sheikh Russel Day' since last year.

The main theme of the day is "Sheikh Russel is a symbol of innocence, far-fetched, lively and fearless". Shaheed Sheikh Russell, the younger brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on October 18 in 1964 at historical Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi in the capital.

On August 15, 1975, an innocent Sheikh Russell who was a student of class four at University Laboratory High School was brutally killed along with Bangabandhu by the heinous killers of the humanity. -BSS











