Juba League is enough to face BNP: Hasan

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said that Awami League not needed, Juba League alone is enough to face BNP.

He said, "We haven't announced the counter programme yet. If we come down with a declaration of confrontation, they will have no way to escape." Hasan Mahmud, also Information and Broadcasting Minister, said this in his speech as the chief guest at the discussion meeting and cultural programme organized by Awami Juba League, youth front of AL, on the occasion of the 59th birthday of Sheikh Russell, the martyred youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He said, "Juba League is the vanguard of Awami League. So I will tell the leaders and activists of Juba League, be careful, when the order comes, we have to confront these terrorists with the people." "BNP wants to create chaos in the country. In 2013, 14 and 15 they did such chaos that even trees were uprooted. They attacked people, cars, cattle and even chickens. It did not bring down the government. The government of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina has dealt with that movement and anarchy. We know how to deal with terrorists and we will be there when needed," he added.

Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash presided over the meeting while Subarna Mustafa MP as special guest, Sheikh Russell's cousin and guest of honour Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel MP and Juba League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil spoke at the programmes.














