Wednesday, 19 October, 2022, 5:20 PM
BFA celebrates Sheikh Russel’s birthday

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 328
Observer Desk

Bangladesh Film Archive (BFA) organized a drawing competition, screened children film and displayed still photographs on Tuesday to celebrate the 59th birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
More than 300 children from 27 schools across the capital participated in the drawing competition, after which famous children film Chutir Ghanta was screened at the BFA auditorium. Besides, rare photographs of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Russel were displayed.



