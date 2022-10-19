Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 October, 2022, 5:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Body found in container sent from Ctg to Malaysia

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 388

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 18:  A decomposed body was found inside a container that left Chattogram port for Malaysia.
Security personnel at Malaysia's Penang port discovered the body while transporting the container to a depot.
The 40-feet long container arrived in Chattogram from the BM container depot in Sitakunda on Oct 4.
A cargo ship named Sawasdee Atlantic, operated by South Korea's Sinoc Shipping Lines, later set sail with the container from Chattogram on Oct 6, before docking at the Penang port four days later on Oct 10.
The Chattogram Port Authority and the shipping agent, Globe Link Associates, are trying to find out how the body ended up inside the container. However, it is still unclear whether the body belonged to a Bangladeshi national.
The container was sent to Malaysia in line with the instructions of the vessel's main-line operator, according to Moinul Haque Chowdhury, managing director of Globe Link Associates.
"The container was empty when it arrived from the depot and was loaded onto the vessel at Chattogram port on Oct 4," he said.
"On Oct 14, the empty container was on its way from Penang port to the depot when security personnel noticed a foul odour and checked inside it, only to find a body."
Malaysian police are now investigating the matter, according to Moinul. "We are yet to be formally informed of the matter. We came to know about it through the ship's main-line operator and traced the container number back to the source."
Captain Moinul Ahsan, executive director of BM Container Depot Ltd, said he learnt about the incident from media reports. "The container was empty when it left the depot. On its way to the port from the depot, a container goes through a security check, after which photos and videos are taken of its contents. The container left the depot empty."
Containers are also screened when they enter Chattogram port and if there was anything untoward, it would have been flagged there, according to him.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BFA celebrates Sheikh Russel’s birthday
Body found in container sent from Ctg to Malaysia
Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board higher officials' places wreath
CPA Rear Admiral M Shahjahan cuts the cake after laying wreath
Man convicted for rape of teen caught after 18yrs
IGP off to New Delhi to attend Interpol General Assembly
Freight transport strike in Sylhet from Oct 31
Two die as house catches fire in Rajbari


Latest News
Rain washes out Bangladesh's last warm-up match
Two children drown in Lakshmipur
3 among husband get life term for killing wife in Bogura
Freedom fighters get smart ID cards, certificates in Khulna
28 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Tourist killed, 6 injured as jeep falls into ditch in Rangamati
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
90 farmers given free seeds, fertilizers in Natore's Gurudaspur
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
2 shops fined for selling expired products, not keeping pricelist
Most Read News
EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy
6 killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into residential building
Death toll from Russia fighter crash into residential building rose to 13
Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
Chattogram University VC Professor Dr Shireen Akhtar
Scotland stun two-time champions West Indies at T20 World Cup
France begins nationwide strike amid soaring inflation
Meeting with the visiting three-member delegation of the New Delhi-based Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
Estonian parliament declares Russia 'a terrorist state'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft