Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 October, 2022, 5:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Man convicted for rape of teen caught after 18yrs

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 353

A man who was sentenced to death for the rape of a teenage girl in Feni has been arrested after spending 18 years on the run.
The Rapid Action Battalion apprehended 55-year-old Latu Mia, alias Ali Nabi, in Dhaka's Badda on Monday, according to Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed
In May 2003, Latu and a few others gang-raped a 13-year-old girl while holding her mother, a widow, at gunpoint in Sonagazi.
The next day, the mother started a case over the incident, which sent shockwaves across the country.
Charges were subsequently pressed against Latu, along with his associates, Md Faruk, Jahangir Alam and Abul Kashem.
Later, in July 2022, a court handed down the death penalty to Latu, Jahangir and Kashem. Faruk was acquitted as the evidence against him was not strong enough for a conviction.
Latu, Jahangir, Kashem and a few others were part of a gang led by Faruk that spread terror in the area with a plethora of criminal activities, according to RAB-3 Captain Arif.
Members of the gang had also sexually harassed the teenage girl and her mother on multiple occasions, but their advances were spurned each time.
Later on May 13, 2003, the four men broke into the widow's home late at night before dragging the woman and her daughter out of the house. They then tied the woman up, held a gun to her head and raped her daughter as she watched helplessly.
Law enforcement later arrested Latu, Jahangir and Kashem, but after spending some time behind bars, they were released on bail. Latu has been a fugitive ever since.
But Faruk regularly appeared in court for hearings. After he was released on bail, he also threatened the woman in a bid to get the case withdrawn.
Latu is implicated in three cases involving robbery and rape with Fulgazi Police Station, according to Arif.
After the incident, he fled to Chattogram and started making a living as a rickshaw driver for a while. He soon returned to a life of crime and was arrested on charges of robbery. But the police were not aware of the rape charges against him.
Following his release on bail in the robbery case, he was constantly on the move, making brief stays at the homes of various relatives. He would also secretly visit his wife and children to take money from them, said Arif.
Afterwards, he took refuge in a shrine in Sylhet for some time before moving to Dhaka, where he began selling daily necessities on the sidewalks.
He later began working as a security guard for fear of being caught by law enforcement. While on the run, he took up the name 'Ali Nabi'.
After the death sentence was passed in the rape case, he went into hiding at a shrine in Dhaka. The authorities have also arrested the other convicts in the case, Jahangir Alam and Abul Kashem.      -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BFA celebrates Sheikh Russel’s birthday
Body found in container sent from Ctg to Malaysia
Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board higher officials' places wreath
CPA Rear Admiral M Shahjahan cuts the cake after laying wreath
Man convicted for rape of teen caught after 18yrs
IGP off to New Delhi to attend Interpol General Assembly
Freight transport strike in Sylhet from Oct 31
Two die as house catches fire in Rajbari


Latest News
Rain washes out Bangladesh's last warm-up match
Two children drown in Lakshmipur
3 among husband get life term for killing wife in Bogura
Freedom fighters get smart ID cards, certificates in Khulna
28 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Tourist killed, 6 injured as jeep falls into ditch in Rangamati
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
90 farmers given free seeds, fertilizers in Natore's Gurudaspur
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
2 shops fined for selling expired products, not keeping pricelist
Most Read News
EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy
6 killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into residential building
Death toll from Russia fighter crash into residential building rose to 13
Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
Chattogram University VC Professor Dr Shireen Akhtar
Scotland stun two-time champions West Indies at T20 World Cup
France begins nationwide strike amid soaring inflation
Meeting with the visiting three-member delegation of the New Delhi-based Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
Estonian parliament declares Russia 'a terrorist state'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft