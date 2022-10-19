‘Made in Bangladesh’ needs multifaceted exposure!

Video
Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

Without argument the remarkable economic progress of this country has been fuelled by the ever expanding garment industry and it's the apparel produced here that has turned 'Made in Bangladesh' a recognised label across the globe. The RMG industry accounts for more than 80 per cent of the export earnings and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers' Association, BGMEA, is all set to hold the 'Made in Bangladesh' week in mid-November.

When global economy is facing headwinds due to the ongoing conflagration in Ukraine, such a show is necessary not only to secure Bangladesh's market in a volatile geo political situation but also to seek out new buyers in Africa and South America.

The BGMEA has a set target to earn $100 billion by 2030 - a goal which is not impossible but one that may be facing several hurdles, especially due to the impediments create by the Ukraine imbroglio.
Post Rana Plaza period saw a determined drive to make the garment sector secure; in 2022, the RMG industry, can be deemed an example, to be replicated by others.


However, to follow the old proverb: do not put all your eggs in one basket, Bangladesh needs to diversify plus showcase other industries which also carry the 'Made in Bangladesh' tag with pride and a sense of achievement.

Bangladesh exports wigs to 150 countries in the world, a fact not widely publicised. This industry can play a significant role in boosting export earnings because according to the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), the global hair wigs and extensions market is expected to reach $13.3 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 13 per cent between 2021 and 2026.

The other industry, which will see further expansion is the bicycle producing one. As per Eurostat data, Bangladesh is the third largest exporter to the EU countries and the 8th largest in the world.
In FY2019-20, bicycle export earnings stood at $82.84 million, in FY2020-21 they increased to $130.89 million while in the first ten months of the current fiscal export earnings reached $140.71 million.

Then there is the arena of robotics where this country can make a lasting impression. The Dichari, a robotics team from Brac University, recently reached the Championship Round of the European Robotics League (ERL) and received the 'Perseverance Award'.

A high school robotics team won the First Global Challenge in 2020 - an indication that this country has the talent to produce robotics related technology that will inevitably become part of everyday life in the future.

The garment-focused show slated for November next is certainly laudable although it's time that other sectors receiving accolades overseas are given proper exposure. Surely, a multifaceted approach will give impetus to the Made in Bangladesh tagline. 



