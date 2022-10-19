Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 October, 2022, 5:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Health risks of noise pollution

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 304

Dear Sir
Dhaka is on world's one of the most terrible queue of Traffic, citizen's stand still on roads by hours, pure water crisis, dust problem, waste management, air pollution, and noise pollution are mostly suffers people. Dhaka is now full of many problems but no solution. With these problems sound pollution is seriously affecting on city life. Day by day this problem is increasing.

Nowadays, in the villages and towns there is a loud noise in the big sound box. It causes ones irritation but who cares that. The music is going on with a high volume. But when there was no mechanism, noise pollution levels were not high.

Due to noise pollution, there may born a sick generation in future, Experts says. The next generation will be born sick as a result of continuous noise pollution. A study on sound pollution shows that almost many critical diseases are caused by noise pollution. So, two things consciousness and law can solve the problem and our next generation may get a chance to live healthy.
Alok Acharja
Teacher and freelance writer



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Health risks of noise pollution
Russian military plane crashes into apartments
Implementing SDGs
Our apathy towards sound pollution
Analytics for sustainable economic growth
Who are to be blamed for election irregularities?
Preserving our heritage a must
Bangladesh’s membership in UNHRC: Recognition of better human rights situation


Latest News
Rain washes out Bangladesh's last warm-up match
Two children drown in Lakshmipur
3 among husband get life term for killing wife in Bogura
Freedom fighters get smart ID cards, certificates in Khulna
28 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Tourist killed, 6 injured as jeep falls into ditch in Rangamati
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
90 farmers given free seeds, fertilizers in Natore's Gurudaspur
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
2 shops fined for selling expired products, not keeping pricelist
Most Read News
EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy
6 killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into residential building
Death toll from Russia fighter crash into residential building rose to 13
Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
Chattogram University VC Professor Dr Shireen Akhtar
Scotland stun two-time champions West Indies at T20 World Cup
France begins nationwide strike amid soaring inflation
Meeting with the visiting three-member delegation of the New Delhi-based Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
Estonian parliament declares Russia 'a terrorist state'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft