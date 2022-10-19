

Implementing SDGs



The Sustainable Development Goals are a collection of 17 interconnected global goals designed as a plan to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. The United Nations formulated the goals and promoted the goals as the "Global Goals for Sustainable Development". These goals replaced the Millennium Development Goals, which expired at the end of 2015. The duration of the Sustainable Development Goals is from 2016 to 2030. It includes a total of 17 goals and 169 specific target areas.



The 17 goals are: 1. no poverty; 2. zero hunger; 3. good health and well-being; 4. quality education; 5. gender equality; 6. clean water and sanitation; 7. affordable & clean energy; 8. descent work and economic growth; 9. industry, innovation and infrastructure; 10. reduced inequalities; 11. sustainable cities and communities; 12. responsible consumption and production; 13. climate action; 14. life below water; 15. life on land; 16. peace, justice and strong institutions and 17. partnerships for the goals.



Bangladesh has achieved commendable success in achieving the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) announced by the United Nations. The SDGs were further operationalized by a UN resolution adopted by the General Assembly on 6 July 2017. The resolution identifies specific targets for each goal along with a number of indicators to measure progress towards each goal. The target is to be achieved between 2020 and 2030. Some targets have no specific timelines.



SDG 1 is to end all forms of poverty everywhere. Achieving SDG 1 will end extreme poverty globally by 2030. There are seven targets and 13 indicators to measure progress towards this goal. The five outcome goals are: eradication of extreme poverty; halve all poverty; implementation of social protection system; ensuring equal rights to property, basic services, technology and economic resources and building resilience to environmental, economic and social disasters. Ways to achieve SDG 1 related goals are mobilizing resources to end poverty and establishing poverty reduction policy frameworks at all levels.



Despite ongoing progress, 10 percent of the world's population lives in poverty and struggles to meet basic needs such as health, education, and water and sanitation. Extreme poverty remains in low-income countries, particularly those affected by conflict and political upheaval. Without significant changes in social policy, extreme poverty will increase dramatically by 2030. A study published in September 2020 found that poverty has increased by 7 percent in just a few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



SDG 2 is: "zero hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture". SDG 2 has eight targets and 14 indicators to measure progress. The five outcome goals are: to reduce hunger and improve access to food; ending all forms of malnutrition; agricultural productivity; sustainable food production systems and resilient agricultural practices; Genetic diversity of seeds, plant cultivation and domestication; investment, research and technology.



The only simple way to deal with this is to strengthen labor markets in the developed world to bring in skilled, semi-skilled or unskilled workers from developing countries. 1 in 9 people worldwide are undernourished, most of whom live in developing countries. 52 million children worldwide are underweight or very underweight due to malnutrition. It accounts for nearly half of the deaths of children under the age of five each year.



Four ways to achieve SDG 3 targets are: implementing the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control; support research, development and universal access to affordable vaccines and medicines; increasing health financing and supporting the health workforce in developing countries; and improving early warning systems for global health risks. SDG 4 is "Ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for all and create opportunities for lifelong learning".



SDG 4 has ten targets which are measured by 11 indicators. The seven "results-based goals" are: free primary and secondary education; equal access to quality pre-primary education; affordable technical, vocational and higher education; increase the number of people with relevant skills for financial success; eliminate all disparities in education; universal literacy; education for sustainable development and global citizenship. The three ways to achieve the goal are: building and upgrading inclusive and safe schools; expanding higher education scholarships for developing countries and increasing qualified teachers in developing countries.



SDG 5 is to "achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls". SDG 5 aims to provide women and girls with equal rights, opportunities to live freely without discrimination, including discrimination at work or any form of violence. It is for achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls. SDG 6 is "Ensuring sustainable management and access to water and sanitation for all". The Joint Monitoring Program of the World Health Organization and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund UNICEF reported in 2017 that 4.5 billion people currently lack access to safe sanitation.



SDG 7 is "access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all". SDG 8 is to "create full and productive employment and decent work for all and achieve stable, inclusive and sustainable economic growth". SDG 9 is to "build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and expand innovation". SDG 10 is to reduce intra and inter-country inequality. SDG 11 is to "build inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable cities and settlements".



SDG 12 is "to ensure moderate consumption and sustainable production patterns". SDG 13 is "taking urgent action to address climate change and its impacts". SDG 14 is "conservation and sustainable use of seas, oceans and marine resources for sustainable development". SDG 15 is "restoring and protecting terrestrial ecosystems and promoting sustainable use, sustainable forest management, combating desertification, preventing land degradation and revitalizing land-forming processes, and preventing biodiversity loss".



SDG 16 is to "promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, facilitate access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels". SDG 17 is to "reinvigorate global partnerships for sustainable development and strengthen means of implementation".

The writer is a columnist & asst. officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department, Southeast University













