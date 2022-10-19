

Our apathy towards sound pollution



Increasingly, it has reached such a level that it is now more appropriate to call it 'sound terrorism' than 'sound pollution. But we are not so much concerned about silent terrorism! Even though sound pollution is our public problem, one Sujan Barua has to take to the streets only to protest. It is a weakness of our civilized society that is very clearly manifested.



Even if the country has rules or laws to control sound pollution, it is only on paper or limited to specific day-based meetings-seminars. It has no practical application. As a result, uneducated or less educated drivers of our country are intoxicated in this sick competition of breaking sound pollution control regulations. As if there is joy in breaking the law.



Although there are the sound pollution Control Rules (2006), how many citizens know the area-wise sound standards in those rules, and what are the punishments for non-compliance, is a big question. Without any research, it can be said that mass citizens do not know these things. One of the reasons for not knowing is that the law is in paper form, there is no example of implementation.



According to rule 18 (2) of this Act, the provision of one-month imprisonment or a fine of five thousand takas to the person who causes sound pollution is realistic or effective in preventing sound pollution? For both the owners and drivers of vehicles using hydraulic horns, these fines are just childish matters. Where sound pollution can also disrupt the physical and mental growth of a mother's unborn child, we consider this to be an extremely common phenomenon.



Excessively noisy environments (be it vehicles, firecrackers, fireworks, loud music, construction site mixers, even loud talking, etc.) put a child on the path to deafness as he grows up. Children become inattentive and restless. Its effects can lead to anxiety, insomnia, high blood pressure, lung complications, heart disease, brain malformations, memory loss, and even heart attacks.



Recently Waterkeepers Bangladesh Consortium published a survey report. It has been seen that the most sound pollution in the capital is in Gulshan-2 square. The study monitored air and noise quality at 10 locations in Dhaka city from April 2021 to March this year. A total of 520 samples were collected at each of the 10 locations for four hours during the day and night by air and sound quality instruments.



Among the 10 places in Dhaka, the Gulshan-2 area has the highest sound level. The sound level there was 95.40 decibels, which is 1.7 times higher than the standard value (55 decibels). Loud sound up to 132 decibels is found in the Gulshan-2 area. Apart from this, 89 decibels in Tejgaon area, 95 decibels in Abdullahpur area and 31 decibels in Jatiya Sangsad area were found. From this, it can be understood that today the word pollution has emerged as a word of mouth to the people of Dhaka city.



In the study of another institution, the horror of noise pollution has come up in Chattogram also. The highest level of sound is found at the Kaptai road head area. The sound level in this area is 130 decibels. Next is the Natunpara area (BRTC Bus Depot). The sound level there is 125.9 decibels. Environmentalists of Chattogram say that sound pollution is increasing in the city.



Although there is a law related to this, no one obeys it. Health risks are increasing due to the effects of noise pollution. Environmental experts said, 'If a country has to develop if the economic structure has to be advanced, then it will have an impact on the environment. Sound pollution will increase to a degree, it is normal. But these are now going out of control.



Children are the biggest victims of sound pollution. On their way to school, they suddenly hear the monstrous sound of the hydraulic horn. Children's brains are severely affected by excessive sound pollution. As a result, they become inattentive and deranged. So soon we all have to be aware and vocal to prevent sound terrorism. If not, our children will grow up neglected and disturbed. And time will say what will happen to our nation with inattentive and disordered children. So, it is high time to be concerned about protecting sound pollution or sound terrorism!

The writer is a

communication professional











