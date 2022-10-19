

Who are to be blamed for election irregularities?



The EC with the cooperation of all parties, generally facilitate the general voters to cast their votes for their favourite candidates. It is the responsibility of the government, the EC and all parties, particularly the ruling one, to make elections acceptable to all. The government must cooperate with the EC and the political parties should put every effort to keep the atmosphere peaceful and friendly so that voting can continue without fear and untoward incident.



There should be an arrangement in which each and every voter can go to the polling booths and cast vote without being obstructed or questioned by anyone. Such an arrangement can be worked out with the cooperation among the government, the EC and especially the contesting political parties.



However, in Bangladesh cooperation among political parties to hold fair elections is a far cry. Without trying to resolve contentious issues and irritants, political parties often get agitated instead of coming forward to solve the issues amicably. On the contrary they fall apart, and some even go for a boycott of elections. The credibility of the national elections held on January 5, 2014, after ruling Awami League (AL) had completed its second term, were greatly jeopardized as the major opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its 19 other allies including Jamaat-e-Islami boycotted. Similarly the participation of BNP with Jatiya Oikya Front alliance in the election held on December 30, 2018 was lackluster.



But these norms of solving the contentious issues amicably are least upheld in many democracies, and are totally ignored in Bangladesh. Most national elections have been marred by irregularities since the country attained independence. However, the national elections in 1991 and 2008, held under a non-party caretaker government and an army-backed interim government respectively, were so far most credible, as all the stakeholders including the administration, the EC, law enforcers and political parties dedicatedly played their positive roles. The other two national elections held under caretaker government in 1996 and 2001, were also alleged of administrative bias as the EC was not fully independent and the major political parties tried to harm each others.



The first national election held on March 7, 1973 was marred by brute majority syndrome, dominated by the then biggest AL. Subsequent elections until 1986 held under military rulers, who turned presidents after forming political parties, were in fact no elections. Many opposition activists were killed and maimed in violence centering the elections.



Most poll violence and election riggings in Bangladesh were orchestrated by the over enthusiast activists of the ruling party. During elections the ruling party activists often try to show their heroics by threatening polling officials and even law enforcers. In some occasions they occupy polling booths and cast fake votes sealing ballot papers or coaxing buttons of electronic voting machines.



In Gaibandha-5 constituency by-election on October 12, 2022, it was the over excited ruling party activists who neutralized law enforcers and polling officials with the threats of brute majority syndrome and resorted to widespread malpractice. At one stage the situation went beyond control and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal after watching the situation through close-circuit television cameras suspended the election with his discretionary power. The CEC also formed a committee to investigate the irregularities observed at the polling booths during voting.



The parliamentary seat at Gaibandha-5 constituency fell vacant when the law maker at the constituency Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah, died on July 23 this year while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the US. The five candidates in the by-election were nominees of AL, Jatiya Party, Bikalpadhara Bangladesh and two independent candidates.



In most of the elections like Gaibandha, local activists operate themselves even without any instructions or hints from their central party leaders. If the government or the ruling party wants to hold peaceful elections they must control these over excited activists or goons and keep them away from the polling centers. The opposition parties also should try to stop their activists from reprisal or take counter measure to dominate in the polls. When rigging or irregularities occur in poling centers it no more remain secret. With the use of EVM and voter's identity card subtle rigging can also be found out.



The EC first suspended polling in 40 polling centres as those were occupied by outsiders, compelling all but AL candidate to boycott the election by noon on the day. As the irregularities also continued in many other polling centers the EC suspended the elections in all the 145 polling centres. Many political observers hailed the suspension, but another section criticized the EC for failing to hold election at single constituency, raising doubt on EC's ability to hold the election in all the 300 constituencies in a single day in the upcoming national election due late next year or early 2024.



Badiul Alam Majumdar, Secretary of SHUJAN (Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik or Citizens for Good Governance), termed the suspension of poll by the CEC as a bold step and said it would encourage the EC to ensure fairness in the upcoming national elections next year.



However, the suspension of the election has created mixed reactions among ministers of the government and the ruling party leaders. AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader at an event in Dhaka on October 13 questioned the logic of EC's decision on suspending the by-election after watching CCTV footage of secret booth along with journalists from Dhaka.



Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said though the EC's decision to suspend the election watching the CCTV camera staying some 500 kilometers away from the election zone, it is also proved that the elections are always held under the EC and as per their decision. The government has no role in this regard. So, the formulas of caretaker government, neutral government or other governments given by BNP and other political parties have no rationality. Like in 2013 BNP has been demanding polls to be held a neutral caretaker government.



Reacting against the poll suspension Fulchhari upazila (in Gaibandha) unit of ruling AL and its front organizations, on thr following day, protested against the suspension of poll and demanded punishment against the CEC.



If the ministers continue to discourage the EC and the ruling party activists demand the resignation of the CEC for taking action against poll irregularities, the nation will never be able to know what a credible election is.

The writer is business editor,

the Daily Observer











