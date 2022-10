BANKING EVENTS

ONE Bank Ltd Managing Director Md. Monzur Mofiz inaugurating Golondaz Road sub-branch under its Halishahar branch at Chattogram recently. Humaiun Kabir Chowdhury, Chief Accounts Officer, Chattogram City Corporation, Golam Sarwar, Managing Director, Hakkani Group and high officials of ONE Bank along with prominent elites of the locality were present in the ceremony. photo: Bank