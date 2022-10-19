

IBBL holds entrepreneurship dev workshop

The programme was organized in collaboration with Bangladesh Bank's SME and Special Programs Department.

Md. Jaker Hossain, Director of SME and Special Program Department, Bangladesh Bank addressed the event as chief guest.

Presided over by Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Managing Director (Current Charge) of the bank S.M. Rabiul Hassan, Principal, IBTRA, Md. Nazrul Islam, Additional Director and Mohammad Zahid Iqbal, Joint Director of SME and Special Programme Department of Bangladesh Bank, Md. Mahboob Alam, K.M. Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, Mohammad Rokan Uddin and A.K.M Shahidul Hoque Khandaker, Executive Vice Presidents and Abdul Hamid Miah, Senior Vice President of the Bank were present on the occasion.

25 potential entrepreneurs from different business sectors were awarded certificates for participating the workshop.





