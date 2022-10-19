

Citizen Bank inks deal with Asgar Ali Hospital

Asgar Ali Hospital signed a corporate agreement with Citizens Bank PLC in the city recently, says a press release.Morshed Ahmed Chowdhury - Head of Operations; Kabir Uddin Tusher - Sr. GM, Marketing and Business Development; Maruf Bin Hafiz - Manager, Corporate Affairs of Asgar Ali Hospital and Md. Saiful Islam - CFO and Head of HR; Khan Md. Tief Rana - SAVP and Head of Cards; Sohag Miah - AVP and Head of Retails Business of Citizens Bank, signed and exchanged the agreement between them.Under this agreement, all the employees and cardholders of Citizens Bank PLC will get corporate benefits while taking medical services from Asgar Ali Hospital.