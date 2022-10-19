Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 October, 2022, 5:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB governor discusses $5.5b IMF, WB loans in Washington

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder discussed over the weekend with top officials of International Monetary Fund ( IMF) and World Bank,(WB) on  Dhaka's request to get $5.5 billion in loans in next three years.
The governor is currently in Washington, DC and had these meetings in the sidelines of the week-long annual joint summit of the two most influential global lenders. He is leading Bangladesh delegation instead of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in those meetings.
Speaking to reporters after the meetings, Abdur Rouf said he met an IMF vice-president to discuss the country's request to get $4.5 billion over the next three years.
Bangladesh has requested $1.5 billion a year for the next three fiscal years under the global lender's Resilience and Sustainability Trust fund (RST). The governor sought to iron out the details on behalf of the government before official negotiations begin in Dhaka this week with a visiting IMF delegation.
Anne-Marie Gulde, deputy director of the Asia and Pacific Department at IMF, said the global lender is ready to start negotiations with Dhaka, "We are preparing for initial negotiations .scheduled to kick off next week," she said at a briefing on Sunday.
Member countries have access to loans from IMF under three programmes- Extended Credit Facilities, or ECF, Extended Fund Facility, or EFF and RST to address climate change impacts. IMF rules dictate borrowing under any scheme requires member countries to also borrow under ECF and EFF.
Reuters earlier reported that Bangladesh will need a regular IMF-supported programme such as a stand-by agreement or an extended fund facility to be able to get this new type of financing. RST funds are capped at 150 percent of a country's quota or, in Bangladesh's case, the maximum of $1 billion.
According to Rouf, who was the top official at the Ministry of Finance before taking up the new position of the central bank governor in July, Bangladesh can take up to $7 billion in loans in total from IMF facilities.
He said Bangladesh sought loans for budget support to get the funds quickly because IMF clears these funds at a time while funds for projects are cleared gradually. Rouf believes the loans from IMF will help Bangladesh tackle the ongoing shortage of dollars.
In the meeting with World Bank, Rouf said Dhaka made an additional $750 million credit request from the top global multilateral lending agency, along with the $250 million it already requested for budget support. The additional $750 million loan was asked under a programme known as Green Resilience Inclusive Development, or GRID. "We have discussed about this total loan of $1 billion," he said.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL holds entrepreneurship dev workshop
Citizen Bank inks deal with Asgar Ali Hospital
Credits go to all BD governments for incredible progress
Portugal bets all on renewables after abandoning coal
BB governor discusses $5.5b IMF, WB loans in Washington
‘Lower capital machinery imports to have long-run effects on exports’
Sylhet Gas Fields holds 40th AGM


Latest News
Rain washes out Bangladesh's last warm-up match
Two children drown in Lakshmipur
3 among husband get life term for killing wife in Bogura
Freedom fighters get smart ID cards, certificates in Khulna
28 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Tourist killed, 6 injured as jeep falls into ditch in Rangamati
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
90 farmers given free seeds, fertilizers in Natore's Gurudaspur
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
2 shops fined for selling expired products, not keeping pricelist
Most Read News
EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy
6 killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into residential building
Death toll from Russia fighter crash into residential building rose to 13
Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
Chattogram University VC Professor Dr Shireen Akhtar
Scotland stun two-time champions West Indies at T20 World Cup
France begins nationwide strike amid soaring inflation
Meeting with the visiting three-member delegation of the New Delhi-based Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
Estonian parliament declares Russia 'a terrorist state'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft