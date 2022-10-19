BB governor discusses $5.5b IMF, WB loans in Washington

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder discussed over the weekend with top officials of International Monetary Fund ( IMF) and World Bank,(WB) on Dhaka's request to get $5.5 billion in loans in next three years.

The governor is currently in Washington, DC and had these meetings in the sidelines of the week-long annual joint summit of the two most influential global lenders. He is leading Bangladesh delegation instead of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in those meetings.

Speaking to reporters after the meetings, Abdur Rouf said he met an IMF vice-president to discuss the country's request to get $4.5 billion over the next three years.

Bangladesh has requested $1.5 billion a year for the next three fiscal years under the global lender's Resilience and Sustainability Trust fund (RST). The governor sought to iron out the details on behalf of the government before official negotiations begin in Dhaka this week with a visiting IMF delegation.

Anne-Marie Gulde, deputy director of the Asia and Pacific Department at IMF, said the global lender is ready to start negotiations with Dhaka, "We are preparing for initial negotiations .scheduled to kick off next week," she said at a briefing on Sunday.

Member countries have access to loans from IMF under three programmes- Extended Credit Facilities, or ECF, Extended Fund Facility, or EFF and RST to address climate change impacts. IMF rules dictate borrowing under any scheme requires member countries to also borrow under ECF and EFF.

Reuters earlier reported that Bangladesh will need a regular IMF-supported programme such as a stand-by agreement or an extended fund facility to be able to get this new type of financing. RST funds are capped at 150 percent of a country's quota or, in Bangladesh's case, the maximum of $1 billion.

According to Rouf, who was the top official at the Ministry of Finance before taking up the new position of the central bank governor in July, Bangladesh can take up to $7 billion in loans in total from IMF facilities.

He said Bangladesh sought loans for budget support to get the funds quickly because IMF clears these funds at a time while funds for projects are cleared gradually. Rouf believes the loans from IMF will help Bangladesh tackle the ongoing shortage of dollars.

In the meeting with World Bank, Rouf said Dhaka made an additional $750 million credit request from the top global multilateral lending agency, along with the $250 million it already requested for budget support. The additional $750 million loan was asked under a programme known as Green Resilience Inclusive Development, or GRID. "We have discussed about this total loan of $1 billion," he said. -bdnews24.com















