‘Lower capital machinery imports to have long-run effects on exports’

New investment and business expansion saw a slow pace after tightening import and global recession warnings, brought about by the Russia-Ukraine war.

LC opening for import of capital machinery decreased by 65 percent in July-August of the current fiscal 2022-23 as a result of this slow down. Experts believe it will have no short-term effect, but in the long run, it may affect the country's exports.

Business owners are saying no one is being brave enough to make new investments during the current turbulent times. Due to gas-electricity crisis, sustaining existing businesses has become more challenging.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, from July-August, loans for importing industrial machinery stood at USD 400 million, compared to USD 1.15 billion during the same period last year. LCs for production purposes decreased by around 65 percent.

However, during this period the settlement of debt securities opened earlier has increased by about 55 percent.

In the last fiscal FY 22, LC opening for import of capital machinery was USD 6.46 billion, which is 15 percent higher than the previous FY 21. And debt settlement was USD 5.26 billion, which is 40 percent higher than the previous year.

Bank officials say now Bangladesh Bank has to be informed 24 hours before the opening of LCs for more than USD 3 million in case of import.

In many cases, the central bank blocks the opening of large LCs. Again, due to the shortage of dollars, many banks have stopped or reduced opening of large LCs. The impact of this regulation on opening LCs also causes decreasing capital machinery import, they pointed out.

Khandkar Golam Moazzem, Research Director of CPD, told UNB that Bangladesh witnessed high growth in import of capital machinery in the last one-and-a-half years.

The main reason for this was that many entrepreneurs increased their production capacity due to increased growth in garment exports. At present, there is no high growth in exports. Because of that business expansion is decreasing, he said.

"This will not cause any problems in the near future. But worryingly, future investments are suffering. If this trend continues, industrial production, export, and employment growth may stagnate in the long run," Moazzem said.

President of Bangladesh Textile Mill Association (BTMA), an association of textiles mills owners, Mohammad Ali said that some of the new mills had opened capital equipment import credit before the current crisis.

Those who did not open LCs earlier now folded their hands. Due to this, all the new factories will not be able to come into production at the scheduled time, he said.

Ali mentioned that the condition of gas supply to textile factories has become worse than before and impacted production and industrial machinery imports. -UNB














